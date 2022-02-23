Allen & Heath Avantis Integrates Shure Wireless Control

New York, NY (February 23, 2022)—Native monitoring and control of Shure’s ULX-D, QLX-D and Axient Digital wireless systems has been added to Allen & Heath’s Avantis digital mixer with the release of Avantis V1.13 firmware.

Under the new firmware, engineers can monitor and control supported Shure wireless systems from the mixer, or from the new Avantis Director software. Avantis consoles auto-detect any supported Shure wireless systems on the same network and, with compatible hardware, Dante can be used for the transport of both audio and control data.

Key wireless information, such mutes, signal level and battery bars, is displayed in the Bank view, allowing multi-channel monitoring. Selecting the Preamp tab on a wireless channel provides the user with more detailed information, including RF frequency, device name and peak indicators. Receiver gain and mutes can also be controlled directly from the console, or from the Avantis Director software.

“Avantis mixers are in use in many venues, houses of worship and mid-sized productions where the luxury of a dedicated RF engineer simply isn’t viable,” said Jack Kenyon, product specialist at Allen & Heath. “Often, a single operator is responsible for live audio, streaming, perhaps video and lights. In these scenarios, the ability to have simple visibility and control of wireless channels from within the mixer interface can speed up the workflow and give engineers peace of mind that ‘battery is good, RF is good’ without taking their eyes off the desk.”

Avantis V1.13 firmware, featuring Shure wireless integration, is available now from the Allen & Heath website.