Allen & Heath CQ Firmware V1.2 Released

New York, NY (June 7, 2024)—Updating its ultra-compact CQ, Allen & Heath has introduced its new CQ firmware V1.2, adding numerous new features including DCAs, Mute Groups, and a freely configurable Custom Layer, enabling a new level of user control.

At the top of the new V1.2 feature list is the addition of 4 DCAs, each capable of controlling the level of any combination of inputs, outputs, and FX, for single-fader control of multiple channels, such as a drum kit, without affecting their relative levels.

Allen & Heath reports that among the biggest feedback requests from users has been for mute groups, so the company is introducing four of them, enabling operators to mute and unmute multiple channels at once via a single button, allowing the muting of all stage mics or monitor speakers.

The new configurable Custom Layer allows users to set up the four channel tabs with any combination of channel strips for a personalized mixing experience and accelerated workflow.

Additional features include a 2-band EQ on FX, remote MIDI control, custom colors for outputs in the GUI, and several other improvements.

“Since launch, CQ has quickly become the smart choice for bands, engineers, venues, and AV installers looking for a small, easy-to-use mixer packed with our renowned processing and effects,” says Keith Johnson, senior product manager at Allen & Heath. “For V1.2, we set out to incorporate the most commonly requested features from our fantastic digital community forums, with this user feedback driving a new level of control for CQ mixers.”

CQ V1.2 is available now from the Allen & Heath website.