Allen & Heath Drops dLive Console Firmware V2.1

Allen & Heath's dLive line of live sound consoles gets a new firmware update with new features aimed at enhancing workflows.

New York, NY (July 8, 2025)—Allen & Heath has introduced a slew of new features and fixes with the latest firmware update for its dLive systems. The V2.1 update adds routing changes, new effects and more.

Chief among the new features is the addition of Group-To-Group Routing, providing enhanced routing flexibility between groups. Other new additions include the arrival of the Compstortion DEEP Compressor model, and Rhythm Delay in RackUltra FX—A delay designer that makes full use of the new RackUltra FX processor. There’s also a new Unmute from Mute Group for improved mute group functionality, helping provide a faster workflow.

Actions added to the firmware include a new Bookmark Action; Input Channel Library recall Action; Mix Channel Library recall Action; a variety of relative level option on Main & Send level Actions; Actions on currently Selected Channel and on current Mix active Channel (where supported); and Recall Action via MIDI message.

The update also adds RF integration support for Shure SLX-D devices; a Scene Safe overlay; Peak Limiter 76 Gain Link mode; and more.

Bug fixes addressed with the new V2.1 update clean up various issues with dLive MixPad / OneMix connections, passwords, changing IP addresses, editing Scene descriptions and more.

The new update can be downloaded for free from Allen and Heath’s website.