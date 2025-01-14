Allen & Heath SQ-Rack Debuts for NAMM

Allen & Heath's SQ-Rack is intended to be used in installations, venues without an FOH position and other applications where a small size is a priority.

Anaheim, CA (January 14, 2025)—Announced in time to debut at NAMM next week is Allen & Heath’s new SQ-Rack, creating a unique new entry into the company’s SQ series. Designed to essentially be a rack-mountable SQ mixer without faders, the SQ-Rack is intended to be a flexible unit that can be used in installations, venues without an FOH position or other applications where a small size is a crucial priority.

Along with considerable connectivity and control options, the shallow 4U rackmount-sized SQ-Rack sports the line’s typical 96 kHz XCVI core, offering 48 input channels with phase coherent mixes and low latency.

The mixer features local I/O alongside an intelligent SLink port, allowing it to fully integrate with Allen & Heath’s Everything I/O ecosystem. Available expansion options include cards for Dante, Waves, MADI, or additional SLink capabilities. Multichannel USB support enables recording and playback, whether connecting to a computer or directly to an external drive.

While the SQ-Rack offers tactile, real-world controls and a sizeable, dedicated fader touchscreen, the mixer also connects with a variety of Allen & Heath apps, including SQ-MixPad, SQ-4You, and SQ-Control apps, allowing users to control the SQ-Rack from elsewhere in the venue.