Allen & Heath Unveils dLive CTi1500 Console

London, UK (September 7, 2021)—At the PLASA Show in London, Allen & Heath launched its latest live sound console, the dLive CTi1500, an update of its popular compact dLive C1500 control surface.

The original dLive C1500 has gained a foothold in live sound in part due to the portability afforded by its diminutive size, so the new CTi1500 edition leans into that. In development for more than a year, the new edition eschews as much weight as possible, so that the new control surface weighs in at 25.4 lbs. on its own and under 50 lbs. with an appropriate flight case.

On the outside, the side trims have been replaced by strong, lightweight Titanium panels, while the rear and base panels have also been re-engineered to cut weight but retain strength. Internally the weight loss continues, with new alloy metalwork throughout.

Not everything is different—the front panel remains largely the same as a C1500, providing the familiar dLive feel, but redesigned to replace the armrest with steel curves. Nonetheless, the console still sports 12 faders (with 6 layers), built-in audio I/O, an audio networking port, a 12″ capacitive touchscreen and the onboard Harmony UI. There’s also numerous rotary controls and 19 assignable softkeys.