Alto Professional Launches TrueSonic Portable P.A.s

The TS108C (600W) and TS112C (1200W) are intended for musicians, DJs and others who need a portable audio system.

New York, NY (September 4, 2025)—Alto Professional drops its new TrueSonic loudspeaker family today with two new column array systems—the TS108C (600W) and TS112C (1200W)—designed for musicians, DJs and others who need a portable P.A.

Each system consists of an elevated column array, subwoofer and five-channel digital mixer with reverb. Powered by Class-D amplification, both models combine Bluetooth streaming, app-based DSP control, and all-in-one mixer integration.

The TS112C, seen here, serves up 1200 watts of power via Class-D amplifiers. The system’s 12-inch subwoofer is in the base—an injection-molded ABS enclosure with metal grille and rubber feet. Slotted into the base is a columnar array based around eight 2.75-inch HF drivers, for a broad 110º x 30º coverage. The 5-Channel built-in mixer features dual combo inputs, a 2-band channel EQ and reverb, four application specific speaker use modes and a balanced XLR mix output. In addition to the Bluetooth streaming onboard, allowing users to stream music from mobile devices, the systems can also link to each other via Bluetooth as well.

The accompanying Alto Pro App allows wireless control of the system, allowing users to dial in balance, add reverb to their sound, and adjust EQ conveniently from a mobile device.

Included with every system is a column element shoulder bag for portability.