Alto Professional TMD16 Digital Mixer Debuts

Cumberland, RI (November 11, 2025)—Alto Professional has launched its TMD16, a 16-channel digital audio mixer offering capacitive touch faders, internal processing and plenty of I/O at an entry-level price.

Intended for small venues, rehearsal spaces, HOWs and the like, the console takes a different approach, opting to use capacitive touch instead of physical sliders. Moving their fingers across the seven 100mm fader areas, positioning is tracked via 18 LED indicators. Also on the mixer is a 7-inch color display, and 10 dedicated push-button encoders with press functionality. The encoders let users control parametric EQ, compression, effects and preset management.

Sporting onboard 16 x 12 analog I/O, the mixer offers eight digital mic/line channels on combo connectors, two digital mic/stereo line channels, plus multiple stereo input options. The output section includes two Main, four Subgroup, three Aux, one FX XLR outputs, two Monitor TRS outputs, and top-panel headphone output. Onboard Bluetooth audio streaming allows wireless integration of backing tracks and smart device content. The availability of Bluetooth also means that the Alto Pro Mix Control App for iOS and Android can be used for remote mixing anywhere in the venue.

“The TMD16 addresses a real need in the market for professional digital mixing that doesn’t require an audio engineering degree to operate,” John Boudreau, director of product development at Alto Professional, said in a statement. “Whether you’re running sound for a worship service, managing a small venue, or streaming live performances, the TMD16 delivers a familiar, affordable upgrade path to digital without the learning curve or the hefty price tag.”

The Alto Professional TMD16 is available for $699 USD.