Amadeus Acoustics’ ART::Director Adds Downmix Engine

Vienna, Austria (July 27, 2026)—Amadeus Acoustics has long helped venues manage multi-channel immersive audio processing with its ART ecosystem of hardware and software, but with the arrival of its new ART::Director v1.3.1 software, it adds a new feature, Downmix Engine, to translate those broad, venue-wide spatial audio experiences into standardized formats for broadcasting, studio pre-production, and ancillary monitoring.

Recognizing that venues often have to export multi-channel mixes to external environments that lack massive loudspeaker arrays, the new Downmix feature acts as a direct bridge, allowing sound engineers to run multiple, highly customizable speaker-based downmixes in parallel following the primary in-house spatial mix.

As a result, live engineers can deliver a dedicated spatialized 5.1 or stereo fold-down directly to a mobile broadcast truck for pre-production, or send independent downmix feeds backstage so that production crews, artists, and others can track positioning and cues in the show’s timeline.

Additionally, sound designers can use the Downmix Engine feature to build and tweak spatial soundscapes within a separate, offline studio space using smaller, standard monitoring setups. By placing the Downmix Systems as physical, interactive globes within the 3D software venue map, creative teams can accurately simulate how sound movements will scale. When the production finally moves to the main stage, the groundwork is already laid, cutting down on-stage technical rehearsal time.

The Downmix Engine supports standard formats like Stereo, 5.1, 7.1, and Atmos, alongside bespoke loudspeaker configurations. Every parallel downmix system features an integrated size multiplier to widen or narrow the field based on the target room’s loudspeaker resolution, individual fade controls for spatial and performing sources, and an independent, dedicated LFE (Low-Frequency Effects) output.