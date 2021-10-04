Antares Auto-Tune Slice Debuts

Santa Cruz, CA (October 4, 2021)—Antares Audio Technology has introduced Auto-Tune Slice, a hybrid vocal sampler and synthesizer.

Primarily intended for vocals—but usable for beats, instruments and other audio—it turns samples into manageable slices that automatically map to a MIDI controller. Auto-Tune Slice turns any sample into a playable instrument, allowing users to rearrange slices, create new phrases and patterns, and manipulate sounds with 14 onboard effects. Direct Auto-Tune integration allows users to tune samples without ever leaving the environment.

The software comes with over 200 vocal samples and presets across various genres and styles, created by sound designers as well as Grammy-winning artists and producers Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, The National).

Supporting the release, in the coming weeks Antares will be launching an evolving ecosystem of new custom presets and samples called Samplescape, which will be free of charge to Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers.

Auto-Tune Slice is available with Auto-Tune Unlimited, a subscription service that includes every current edition of Auto-Tune, Auto-Tune Vocodist, all 11 of the vocal effects in the AVOX suite, unlimited upgrades for included plug-ins, free access to select future plug-ins from Antares, and free video tutorials in the Auto-Tune Vocal Production Academy. Current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers have access to Auto-Tune Slice at no extra cost. New subscribers can access Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99 paid monthly, or $18.74 a month with paid annual subscription. A free, 14-day trial is also available.