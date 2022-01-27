Antelope Audio Zen Q Synergy Core – Product of the Week

Antelope Audio is kicking off 2022 by announcing the availability of Zen Q Synergy Core, a 14x10 bus-powered audio interface in a desktop package.

Part of the company’s Synergy Core series of audio interfaces, the Zen Q Synergy Core features flexible routing, a suite of Synergy Core effects, and the 64-bit AFC (Acoustically Focused Clocking) system based on the company’s respected master clock.

The interface features four analog inputs with independent metering and gain control: two mic/line/instrument on Combo connectors with 65 dB gain and 48 VDC phantom for use with condenser microphones, and two line/instrument inputs on ¼-inch TRS connectors.

An ADAT optical input is capable of accepting 8 channels of audio at 44.1/48 kHz, 4 channels at 88.2/96 kHz, or 2 channels at 176.4/192 kHz, while an S/PDIF I/O provides two additional channels of digital I/O.

Monitor outputs include ¼-inch TRS Main L/R, an additional pair of TRS line outputs, and dual stereo headphone outputs.

Three separate 16-channel virtual mixers make it possible for the interface to route discrete mixes to monitor/phones 1, phones 2, and line outputs 1/2. The analog I/O may also be used to route four independent analog outboard inserts for use with external hardware.

The interface is bundled with a suite of analog-modeled effects that includes EQ, dynamics, guitar amplifier simulations, reverb, guitar tuner, preamps and channel strips—many of which are modeled after classic analog studio processors. Effects may be recorded in real time, and a loopback function is provided to facilitate live streaming.

A companion Control Panel application runs on Windows 10 (or later) or macOS (10.14 or later), and can be used to create “Sessions,” which are snapshots of Control Panel configurations.

The interface operates at sample rates from 32 kHz to 192 kHz, with clock sources via internal, S/PDIF, ADAT or USB (for Zen Q USB). The unit is available in USB and Thunderbolt versions.

The Zen Q Synergy Core is available at an MSRP of $899.00.