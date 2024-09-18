AntennaWare, Raycom Team for BodyWave RF Mic Antenna

Belfast, Ireland (September 18, 2024)—Raycom, a supplier of pro-audio solutions for TV and Film production and AntennaWare, an antenna technology developer, unveiled BodyWave for body worn UHF wireless microphone transmitters at IBC. According to the companies, the sub-GHz antenna increases wireless range and signal reliability, and sports a form factor designed specifically to be compatible with typical bodyworn UHF transmitter packs.

The careful design and application of RF systems is vital to avoid potential pitfalls in performance, the best conditions for a clean uninterrupted transmission can very often not meet the exacting requirements of the set or live location. Raycom have been involved in the supply of high-end RF products for over 30 years, in this time they have devoted a lot of time to assisting end users with the selection and deployment of RF products to meet the needs of film and TV production whilst staying within the bounds of physics. A keen interest in latest product development has always been paramount to this work.

Transmission problems can be caused through absorption and detuning when antennas are in close proximity to the body. The patented BodyWave technology reportedly overcomes this by using a transmission technique said to add up to 20 dB of signal gain for a bodyworn radio mic TX pack simply though an antenna replacement.