APG NESS Free Live Sound Spatialization Software Launches

Nantes, France (January 23, 2023)—French loudspeaker manufacturer APG will unveil NESS, a free live-sound spatialization software, at ISE later this month. Exhibiting at the convention under parent company Arbane Groupe, APG will provide visitors with opportunities to get hands-on with the new tool.

Available to download from the Arbane Groupe website , NESS is intended for use in entertainment and corporate venue settings, including bars and nightclubs, theaters, and conference rooms, and is reportedly compatible with any speaker brand. “Our ambition is to create a thriving community of users around NESS in order to tailor its development towards customer needs and expectations,” said Eric Grandmougin, marketing director at Arbane Groupe.

At ISE, APG will present other recent offerings, such as SPOT2.6, its passive full-range compact loudspeaker with 2x 6.5” drivers and high directivity control, and the DA range of four-channel live touring amplifiers, developed in partnership with Powersoft. A new series of four channel DSP amplifiers dedicated to fixed installations, available under the APG (DA series) and Active Audio (MPA series) brands, will also be presented for the first time.

Meanwhile, fellow Arbane Groupe brand Active Audio will show its new iS range of subwoofers, as well as Ray-On, a passive column loudspeaker series with patented DGRC (digital and geometric radiation control) technology, and the Vendôme range of active loudspeakers dedicated to high-end retail and hospitality applications.