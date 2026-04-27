API Launches Vision+ Console

API has introduced a radical revamp to its long-running Vision console line with the debut of its new Vision+ console.

Jessup, MD (April 27, 2026)—API has introduced a radical revamp to its long-running Vision console line with the debut of its new Vision+ console. Intended to slot into modern studio workflows, the Vision+ delivers a variety of new features and functionalities, and is available in 32, 48, 64, 80 or 96 channel frame sizes.

Building on features from the original Vision console, the new Vision+ incorporates upgrades across the input module, center section, automation system and frame design. Using an analog in-line signal path, the desk sports two 100mm motorized faders per channel. Other highlights include 24 multitrack buses; three stereo buses; a stereo grand master bus; 10 aux sends; stereo/LCR/surround panning on every channel, with a high-pass filter on both signal paths; optional classic API EQs available on every channel; and center section control with eight playback selections and three surround monitor outputs with individual solo/mute.

New additions to the desk’s Final Touch automation include a dual touch-screen Automation Control Module (ACM) to aid navigation of the desk’s expanded analog automation controls, as well as the inclusion of integrated DAW control via HUI and MCU protocols, which allows channel faders to function as a control surface for the user’s DAW. Additionally, the Final Touch automation system is entirely on the desk, so no external hardware is required.

Elsewhere, the Input Module has been redesigned to refine its functionality and channel layout, and further sports an upgraded Fader Drive Circuit with touch calibration. New to the input module is an alt-line input option which doubles line inputs during mixdown.

Taking a larger view of the desk, new changes to the frame design include a redesigned power monitor, and both an improved patch bay design and power distribution. Additionally, an optional 2500+C Bus Compressor can be integrated into the center section. Other customizations available include an optional 30″ Producer’s Desk with monitor mount, as well as an Options Bucket pre-wired for 200 Series and/or 500 Series modules, allowing clients to hone the Vision+ to their specific workflow.