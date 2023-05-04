Apogee jamX Interface Debuts

The diminutive jamX is the latest digital audio interface from Apogee Electronics.

Santa Monica, CA (May 4, 2023)—The diminutive jamX is the latest digital audio interface from Apogee Electronics. Unveiled at the recent NAMM Show, the new jamx builds on the original jam interface from 2010, allowing users to connect a guitar to a computer or iOS device with an interface that is small enough to fit in a guitar case compartment.

Updating the original, the new jamX adds a new feature—a built-in analog compressor, allowing users to make the most of tone-shaping compression from the start.

jamX’s built-in analog compressor features three presets that respond to how much the user drives the input gain. By applying compression before a virtual amp sim, players will add to their guitar tone in new ways.

jamX’s compressor lets users shape your clean tone, it adds sustain and balances dynamics. It can be used to fatten up single-coil pickups or tame humbuckers, as well. With three modes—Smooth Leveler, Purple Squeeze, and Vintage Blue Stomp—players have the option to go from subtle to extreme.

Users can stay in the rhythmic pocket with Blend mode, allowing them to record without latency. To listen exclusively through virtual amp software, turn off Blend with a click of a button.

Whether recording a track or streaming music, jamX is intended to bolster audio playback due to its sample rates up to 96 kHz and ample headroom.

jamx is available for $199 worldwide.