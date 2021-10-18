Apple Launches Logic Pro 10.7, Adding Dolby Atmos Mixing, Producer Packs and Updated Plug-Ins

Apple has launched Logic Pro 10.7, a new update of its long-running DAW, coinciding with the release of its new MacBook Pro laptops.

Cupertino, CA (October 18, 2021)—Apple has launched Logic Pro 10.7, a new update of its long-running DAW, coinciding with the release of its new MacBook Pro laptops based around its new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The update offers a new set of spatial audio music tools for mixing and exporting in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music, updated onboard plug-ins, and more.

Aiming to advance spatial audio, the DAW now sports a complete set of mixing and rendering tools, allowing users to author their songs as Dolby Atmos music files compatible with Apple Music. Stereo projects can be expanded to the surround channels supported by Dolby Atmos, using new mixer and panner controls.

Reflecting that adoption of Atmos, 13 plug-ins within Logic Pro — including Space Designer, Limiter, Loudness Meter, and Tremolo — have also been updated to reflect possible use with spatial production in mind.

Logic Pro now comes Producer Packs, introduced in GarageBand this summer. Musicians can use beats, loops, and samples created by Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Mark Ronson, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch and TRAKGIRL. Logic users now have access to 2,800 new loops, 50 new kits, and 120 new patches they can use in their own songs, all royalty-free. The update also features the original multitrack project of the song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio mix of the track.

Apple notes that with the announcement today of its new MacBook Pro, the laptops can use up to three-times more plug-ins for recording.

Logic Pro 10.7 is available today as a free update for all existing users, and for $199.99 (US) for new users on the Mac App Store. A free trial of Logic Pro is available at apple.com/logic-pro