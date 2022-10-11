Applied Research & Technology BT-DI Bluetooth Direct Box Launches

Applied Research & Technology has unveiled its new BT-DI Bluetooth Direct Box as an addition to the brand’s Project Series line.

Pickering, Canada (October 11, 2022)—Applied Research & Technology has unveiled its new BT-DI Bluetooth Direct Box as an addition to the brand’s Project Series line.

Intended for users who aim to work wirelessly on stage and in the studio, the BT-DI is built to be a flexible Bluetooth Audio DAC that is designed to connect speakers that do not have Bluetooth compatibility to wireless devices, such as computers, phones, and tablets. Working as a remote extension of your mixer and mic outputs, the BT-DI itself utilizes phantom power, eschewing the need for its own power cable.

The unit’s key features includes the Bluetooth 5.0 receiver, an external antenna for long-range operation, transformer-isolated XLR outputs, a headphone out (headphone can be summed mono), selectable fixed/external USB supply OR Phantom Power, and a rugged package with extruded chassis. The DI was designed and developed in the USA.

“The BT-DI adds yet another layer to the wireless revolution,’ says Jeff Cowling, VP of Sales & Marketing at Yorkville, the parent company to Applied Research & Technology. “Without the need for AC power and long wires connecting a sound source, the BT-DI is the centerpiece of a wireless, unencumbered creative space.