ASI Audio 3DME Gen 2 IEM System Launched

Chicago, IL (July 6, 2022)—ASI Audio x Sensaphonics has introduced its second-generation 3DME Gen2 Active Ambient Monitoring System. The ASI Audio App and belt pack now offer new features based on user requests, along with extended battery life.

The system is still centered around 3DME system’s application of its Active Ambient technology to provide users with an in-ear monitor mix with natural room sound from their bandmates and the audience.

Among the new features aimed at touring musicians, the Monitor In signal can now bypass the limiting and EQ stages to enable monitor engineers to maintain full unimpeded control over the mix they deliver. Another feature optimizes the system for use with either the standard full-range dual-driver earpiece or the new Custom Pro quad-driver earpiece.

Other new options address listener comfort. The internal limiter’s lowest Limiter Threshold setting is now stretched down from 84 dB-SPL to 76 dB-SPL for those with especially sensitive hearing, along with subtle improvements in the attack characteristic of the limiter and the linearity of extremely high frequencies. The selectable Start-Up Squeal Suppressor (formerly called the Safety Limiter) eliminates the unharmful feedback squeal that was possible when a user covered the ambient microphone with their finger while inserting the earpieces with the system powered.

Similarly, turn-on and turn-off “thumps” heard when powering the system with earpieces inserted are now greatly reduced. For musicians and other end users who can hear very little in one ear – single-sided deafness (SSD) or unilateral hearing loss, which creates a head shadowing effect that negatively impacts clarity and timing – the CROS (Crosslateral Routing Of Signal) option restores intelligibility by combining the binaural signals and removing all sound to the impaired ear.

The 3DME Music Enhancement IEM System Gen2 consists of Active Ambient earphones with embedded binaural MEMS ambient microphones, a bodypack mixer/controller/DSP processor/headphone amplifier and the Bluetooth-enabled ASI Audio App, which allows untethered adjustment of the system’s 7-band stereo EQ and limiter threshold. The App also offers an Audio Seal Test to confirm IEM fit and allows the saving and recall of User Presets to ensure repeat access to preferred sound signatures.

The ASI Audio x Sensaphonics 3DME Gen2 is available immediately at an MSRP of $799.00 USD for the standard system, $2,000.00 for the Custom Pro version and $2,500.00 for the Custom Tour Quad version.