At NAMM, Shure Rolls Out New Products

Anaheim, CA (January 28, 2025)—Shure introduced several new products at the NAMM Show, including new dynamic instrument microphones, a digital wireless receiver and a couple of vocal mic options.

Shure announced the expansion of its Nexadyne product line with the introduction of three all-new dynamic instrument microphones: the Nexadyne 2 kick drum microphone, Nexadyne 5 guitar amp microphone and Nexadyne 6 tom/snare microphone.

Each Nexadyne microphone features Shure’s patented Revonic dual-engine transducer technology. While typical instrument microphones use a single transducer, Nexadyne microphones feature two calibrated transducers working together in order to provide clarity, according to the company, while minimizing unwanted noise.

Shure’s new SLX-D quad-channel digital receiver is available in both standard (SLXD4Q+) and Dante-enabled (SLXD4QDAN+) versions. Paired with existing SLX-D transmitters, the new quad-channel digital receivers build upon the feature set of SLX-D digital wireless with an expanded 138 MHz tuning range capability. The SLXD4Q+ is available now for $2,400. The Dante-enabled SLXD4QDAN+ is also available now for $3,200.

Shure has engineered the SM39 vocal performance headset microphone to be lightweight with a low-profile design that aims to offer a comfortable, secure fit for extended wear. The SM39 integrates with Shure Axient Digital and all Shure Wireless Systems. The SM39 is now available for $399.

Building on the KSM11 vocal microphone, Shure’s new wired KSM11 now makes its performance accessible to artists and engineers who demand an XLR solution. The KSM11 wired microphone (XLR) retails at $799.