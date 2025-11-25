ATC Launches SCS120 Pro Subwoofer

ATC has launched the ATC SCS120 Pro, a 15-inch active subwoofer designed to partner with its mid-field and main monitor systems.

Las Vegas, NV (November 25, 2025)—ATC has launched the ATC SCS120 Pro, a 15-inch active subwoofer designed to partner with its mid-field and main monitor systems.

Intended for studio use, the new model builds on the SCS70 Pro, reportedly providing more headroom, deeper bass and performance suited for stereo, surround and immersive formats including Dolby Atmos.

The SCS120 Pro uses ATC’s newly developed 15-inch carbon-paper composite driver, hand-built in the UK. The driver combines a short-coil/long-gap motor system and is said to offer extended response below 20 Hz. Using a slightly larger cabinet and eschewing heavy electronic processing, the subwoofer is powered by ATC’s hand-built 300W Class AB amplifier, featuring balanced inputs and output for pass through, analog 4th-order Linkwitz-Riley low-pass filtering (including an 80 Hz option and bypass), adjustable phase and polarity, and morel. A footswitch-operated mute circuit allows multiple subs to be muted together.

The SCS120 Pro pairs with ATC SCM100/110/150A Pro monitors, and multiple units can be used for larger rooms or with main monitors like the SCM200/300A Pro. ATC recommends using the Dolby Audio Room Design Tool (DARDT) for Atmos room system design.

The SCS120 Pro is available now from U.S. distributor TransAudio Group.