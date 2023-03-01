ATC SCM25 Pro Mk2 Studio Monitor Launched

Las Vegas, NV (March 1, 2023)—ATC is introducing an upgraded model of its SCM25A Pro studio monitor with the release of its new SCM25A Pro Mk2. The new speaker will include ATC’s hand-built SH25-765 dual-suspension, high-frequency tweeter, taking the place of the OEM tweeter previously used in the SCM25A.

The arrival of the new tweeter has been facilitated by an in-house manufacturing process and is intended to be an evolution of its predecessor, maintaining the core of the product while refining a key part of its design and performance.

ATC’s SH25-76S ‘dual-suspension’ high-frequency driver employs both an upper and lower suspension in an effort to better support and control the coil and dome motion. This allows a narrower magnetic gap, resulting in higher magnetic flux which, in turn, extends the high frequency response and reduces third harmonic distortion. According to ATC, the sound of the Mk2 is similar to the original, but with improved high-frequency performance.

The mid-band is still handled by the ATC-built, three-inch (75mm) soft-dome mid-range. Supporting the mid and high frequency elements is a 6.5-inch (164mm) proprietary bass driver featuring a carbon loaded paper cone. The driver motor employs a short coil, operating in a long magnetic gap. In addition, it also features a large two-inch (50mm) voice coil.

The tri-amplified class AB MOSFET amp pack provides 235 W of power; drive unit integration is handled by three-way Linkwitz-Riley filter network, with the addition of two all-pass stages to achieve the best possible phase response.

The ATC SCM25 Pro Mk2 is now available to order at $9,490 a pair via ATC’s US distributor, Transaudio Group.