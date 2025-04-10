Audeze LCD-S20 Closed-Back Headphones Unveiled

Santa Ana, CA (April 10, 2025)—Audeze has launched its LCD-S20 closed-back headphone. The new planar studio headphone is now cheapest in the LCD line, and features the company’s patent-pending SLAM technology, which it claims offers considerable bass response and improved spatial imaging; the headphones also sport a new magnetic earpad attachment system.

SLAM, short for symmetric linear acoustic modulator, uses tuned acoustic channels to selectively enhance low frequencies and reportedly enable more linear, accurate diaphragm movement. The arrival of the LCD-S20s marks the first time SLAM has been used on a planar magnetic headphone.

The LCD-S20 has supportive, user-replaceable synthetic leather earpads and a head strap, as well as a new magnetic earpad attachment system that allows users to swap or replace the earpads. The headphones also have a detachable single-sided cable that users can connect to either the left or right earcup as needed.

All of that is built upon a foundation of a spring-steel headband, forged aluminum yolks and high-strength glass-infused nylon parts. The earcups are wrapped in a woven cloth for a high-end finish. The 90mm planar magnetic drivers are built in Audeze’s Southern California factory and feature Fluxor magnets, Fazor waveguides and Uniforce voice coils.

LCD-S20 headphones retail for $499 and are available on the Audeze website.