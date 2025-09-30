Audient ORIA Mini Room Correction System Launched

Herriard, UK (September 30, 2025)—Teaming up with Sonarworks, Audient has launched ORIA Mini, a room correction system based around a dedicated hardware unit and specialty microphone.

Intended to provide acoustic calibration of a space without tying up a computer CPU or requiring software to be installed, the system is connected inline between the user’s audio interface and speakers. Designed to be a ‘set and forget’ unit, it implements corrective calibration to sound before it emanates from the speakers, those changes being based on previous measurements of the room made by the unit’s onboard Sonarworks SoundID Reference DSP.

The ORIA Mini sports 32-bit converters, 127 dB dynamic range and support for up to 2.1 speaker systems. Recognizing that the unit’s small size lends itself to portability and thus use in multiple scenarios, users can create and save up to four calibration profiles onto the hardware and switch between them as needed. Similarly, users can create calibration profiles that simulate different playback environments like a car or mobile phone to check how their mixes will translate to other systems.

According to Audient, calibration and setup can be done in under 20 minutes, and that it works with any audio interface or speakers and supports up to 2.1 speaker systems. It also has a remote control option via Stream Deck + iPad. Inputs and outputs on the unit include TRS analogue and S/PDIF digital inputs and a pair of TRS Outputs alongside a dedicated sub output. It supports 24-bit/96 kHz audio and is USB3.0 bus powered, compatible with macOS and Windows.

The ORIA Mini + SoundID Reference bundle includes ORIA Mini Hardware, SoundID Reference for Speakers and Headphones License, and a SoundID Reference Measurement Microphone for $449. Other variations on the bundle are also available, and all are shipping.