Audinate Updates Dante Domain Manager

New York, NY (August 12, 2021)—Audinate has announced the immediate availability of Dante Domain Manager version 1.2. The new version reportedly improves how AV and IT managers use and maintain their Dante-based AV networks, while supporting a new range of purchase options.

All editions are now expandable to accommodate growing needs for Dante nodes or Dante domains, and features previously reserved for Platinum customers are now available as add-ons to the Silver and Gold editions. Additionally, the base versions of the Silver and Gold editions now support twice as many nodes right out of the box: Silver now supports 20 Dante nodes, and Gold supports 100 nodes. Additional nodes may be purchased at any time in packs of 20, 50, or 100, and provide additional domains.

“This change helps our customers get just the right size package with flexibility to scale as they grow,” said Neil Phillips, sr. product manager at Audinate. “Many smaller installations can benefit just as much from Dante Domain Manager as larger ones.”

Version 1.2 is available for immediate download. Existing customers can use the new editions if they have a Support and Maintenance agreement in place. All licenses are perpetual and non-expiring.

New Dante Domain Manager Editions:

Silver edition – 2 Dante domains, 20 Dante nodes: $995

Gold edition – 10 Dante domains, 100 Dante nodes: $3,995

Platinum edition – 50 Dante domains, 250 Dante nodes: $9,995