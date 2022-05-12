Audio-Technica 3000 Series Wireless In-Ear Monitor System Debuts

Audio-Technica has introduced its new 3000 Series Wireless In-Ear Monitor System, a value-oriented line aimed at musicians and more.

Stow, OH (May 11, 2022)—With the debut of its new ATW-3255 3000 Series Wireless In-Ear Monitor System, Audio-Technica has kicked off its new 3000 Series Wireless In-Ear Monitor System, a value-oriented line aimed at musicians, system integrators, HOW technical personnel and venues.

Created with an eye towards durability and ease of use, the ATW-3255 features design elements modeled after A-T’s 3000 Series UHF Wireless Microphone Systems. The 3000 Series IEM system features a rack-mount transmitter with front-panel controls and large OLED display, compact body-pack receiver and ATH-E40 in-ear monitor headphones. The body-pack receiver’s headphone amp and ATH-E40 headphone’s proprietary dual-phase push-pull drivers are used to provide sound for users.

The 3000 Series Wireless IEM offers 138 MHz of tuning range, spanning 470 – 608 MHz in frequency band DF2. It sports diversity antennas for reception, and additional features include pan/personal mix controls; a cue mode that allows an audio engineer to monitor several IEM channels from a single receiver; a 3000 Link mode that enables compatibility with 3000 Series wireless microphone components; and network monitoring and control via the Audio-Technica Wireless Manager software.

Both the transmitter and receiver include OLED screens for settings and alerts readout. The body-pack receiver operates continuously for up to seven hours when powered by NiMH batteries and charged in the optional ATW-CHG3 or ATW-CHG3N charging stations—the same chargers used by 3000 Series microphone systems’ UHF body-pack transmitters. The transmitter is equipped with balanced XLR inputs and loop output, plus a network port.