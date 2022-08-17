Audio-Technica AT2020USB-X Cardioid Condenser Mic Launches

Audio-Technica has introduced its new AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB microphone, aimed at musicians and content creators.

Stow, OH (August 17, 2022)—Audio-Technica has introduced its new AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB microphone. Aimed at musicians, streamers, podcasters and other content creators, the mic is based around the original AT2020, but has now been upgraded to a 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate and additionally offers plug-and-play USB-C operation.

Improvements to the AT2020USB-X include a soft-touch capacitive mute button on the body to mute audio at the microphone; a high-resolution A/D converter with 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate; two-state LED indicator ring lights for when the microphone is powered on or muted; and an improved custom desk stand.

The AT2020USB-X also features a built-in headphone jack with volume and mix control to let users directly monitor with no delay, as well as blend a microphone signal with computer audio. Equipped with a USB-C output and a cable with USB-C and USB-A options, this expands the microphone’s compatibility. The AT2020USB-X has a high-output internal headphone amplifier as well.

Accessories that come with the mic include a 3/8″-16 to 5/8″-27 threaded adapter, desk stand and a 2.0 m (6.6′) USB-C to USB-A cable with a USB-A to USB-C adapter. Other accessories that are additionally available separately include an AT8455 shock mount.

The AT2020USB-X is available with an MSRP of $149.00.