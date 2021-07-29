Audio-Technica AT2040 Microphone Debuts

Aiming to reach content creators, podcasters and the like, Audio-Technica has launched its new AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone.

Stow, OH (July 29, 2021)—Aiming to reach content creators, podcasters and the like, Audio-Technica has launched its new AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone.

Taking cues from A-T’s BP40 Large-Diaphragm Dynamic Broadcast Microphone, the AT2040 was designed with the aim of providing broadcast-quality sound at a price point more in line with the podcasting marketplace.

Featuring all-metal construction, the AT2040 is intended for isolated/up-close vocal reproduction, offering rejection of unwanted room noise due to its hypercardioid polar pattern. The AT2040 itself is designed to provide a warm sound, while the mic’s multistage windscreen combines a nonwoven filter with foam mesh to provide internal pop filtering. The microphone also sports a specially-designed integrated shock mount to prevent unwanted noise by attenuating vibration from a boom arm or mic stand.

The AT2040’s XLR output connects to a conventional analog microphone input, allowing use with everything from USB audio interfaces to professional mixing consoles. The mic comes standard with a pivoting stand mount, 5/8″-27 to 3/8″-16 threaded adapter and a soft protective pouch.

Gary Boss, Audio-Technica U.S. Marketing Director, remarks, “Audio-Technica microphones have been embraced by streamers, YouTubers and other content creators in recent years, but previously we didn’t offer a dynamic hypercardioid microphone so finely-tuned to the needs of podcasters. We are proud to offer the AT2040, with its smooth vocal reproduction and focused pickup that will help take your podcast to the next level.”

The AT2040 is now available with U.S. MAP pricing of $99.00.