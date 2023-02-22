Audio-Technica ATDM-0604a Digital SmartMixer Ships

Audio-Technica has launched its ATDM-0604a Digital SmartMixer, intended for use in meeting spaces, educational facilities and the like.

Stow, OH (February 22, 2023)—Audio-Technica has launched its ATDM-0604a Digital SmartMixer, updating its original ATDM-0604 SmartMixer, which is typically used for meeting spaces, educational facilities and the like.

The new ATDM-0604a offers improved echo and noise-cancellation performance; LED-based remote control of the company’s ES954 hanging microphone array via the GPO terminal; cascade connectivity for up to eight mixers sharing audio buses and SmartMix controls; and mic/line level support for input channels 1 to 6.

The unit’s SmartMixer technology allows channels to be mixed automatically in gate or gain sharing mode, ensuring consistent audio output from all inputs in a setup. Controls and LED indicators on the mixer’s front panel allow users to adjust input/output and gain levels; set and recall presets; turn on/off phantom power, low-cut filter, automatic mixing and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) channel by channel; change IP configuration (Auto or Static); assign noise cancellation to any output channel and more.

Meanwhile, DSP is available for inputs and outputs. Input processing includes a four-band parametric EQ, compressor/de-esser. A total of eight 8-band feedback suppressors can be assigned to an input or output. Output processing includes a 12-band parametric EQ, compressor, and limiter. Control and monitoring tools are accessible locally on the front panel or via the Web Remote interface. IP-based external remote control is also supported.

The mixer is equipped with six mic/line inputs and one unbalanced stereo input, along with two balanced (dual mono or stereo) and one unbalanced stereo output. A USB stereo input/output and network ports are also included, as are Audio-Technica Link ports that let users connect eight ATDM-0604a mixers via Cat5e cable for simultaneous use within an expanded setup.

The ATDM-0604a Digital SmartMixer is now available for $1,299.