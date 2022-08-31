Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Deep Sea Blue Headphones Debut

Stow, OH (August 31, 2022)—Audio-Technica has introduced a limited-edition “Deep Sea Blue” version of its ATH-M50xDS Professional Monitor Headphones—the result of a global crowd-sourcing campaign where end users voted on their favorite color of the next ATH-M50x model. The limited edition is available in both wired and wireless editions.

The ATH-M50xDS continues to offer its 45 mm large-aperture drivers, sound-isolating earcups and robust construction. With professional-grade earpad and headband material and a collapsible design with detachable cable, the ATH-M50xDS headphones are built for transport.

The wireless ATH-M50xBT2DS offers additional features such as a dedicated internal headphone amp; compatibility with multiple audio codecs (SBC, AAC and LDAC); sidetone circuitry that allows users to hear their voice in the headphones when making calls on most smartphones, and access to voice assistants (Amazon Alexa Built-in, Google Assistant, Siri); a “Fast Pair” feature, enabling users to pair the ATH-M50xBT2 headphones with Android OS smartphones and devices with a single tap on the device; a detachable 1.2-meter (3.9-foot) cable for optional wired connection; and compatibility with the A-T Connect app, allowing control of the low latency mode, EQ, L/R volume balance, choice of voice assistant, misplaced headphone location, change of codecs, and more.

Multipoint pairing lets users connect wirelessly to two Bluetooth devices at once, and a low-latency mode is said to improve synchronicity between audio and video for streaming and gaming. Battery life is approximately 50 hours of continuous use on a full charge and up to 3 hours of use on a 10-minute rapid charge via USB-C connection. A USB charging cable and a carrying pouch are also included.

Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition wired ATH-M50xDS (priced at $169.00 MAP) and wireless ATH-M50xBT2DS (priced at $219.00 MAP) are now available.