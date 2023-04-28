Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSets Launched

Stow, OH (April 28, 2023)—Audio-Technica has introduced its new ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB StreamSet headsets, specifically developed to address the needs of live-streaming content creators.

The new StreamSets bring together key products from the Audio-Technica arsenal, taking technology and design notes from the company’s ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones and incorporating tech from its 20 Series microphones. Creating with the intention of delivering full-spectrum, studio-quality for users, the StreamSets have potential for WFH and voiceover solutions as well.

The headsets are equipped with the same 45 mm large-aperture drivers to provide clarity, an extended frequency range and notable bass response. The streaming headsets come with two sets of distinct earpads—M50x earpads that stress audio quality and sound isolation, and mesh and leatherette earpads that emphasize breathability and comfort.

Both models use a cardioid condenser capsule on a flexible boom arm, allowing for positioning even with head movement, resulting in an on-the-mic vocal presence at a consistent level without background noise. The headsets’ microphone can be muted simply by flipping the boom arm into the up position.

The ATH-M50xSTS uses a 2-meter (6.6-foot) permanently attached cable with 3.5-mm (1/8-inch) headphone input (plus 6.3-mm [1/4-inch] adapter) and XLR microphone output.

Meanwhile, the ATH-M50xSTS-USB uses a 2-meter (6.6-foot) permanently attached cable with USB-A connection (and USB-A to USB-C adapter) for plug-and-play connectivity to PCs and Macs.

In addition, the ATH-M50xSTS-USB includes an A/D converter with a sampling rate up to 24-bit/96 kHz and sidetone circuitry that lets vocals be heard in the headset (with volume controlled by a dial on the earcup) for a more natural, conversational feel.

The ATH-M50xSTS is available with an MSRP of $199, and the ATH-M50xSTS-USB is available with an MSRP of $229.