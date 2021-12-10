Audio-Technica BP898 and BP899 Subminiature Condenser Lavs – Product of the Week

The recently unveiled Audio-Technica BP898 and BP899 subminiature condenser lavalier microphones are Mix's Products of the Week.

Recently unveiled by Audio-Technica, the BP898 and BP899 are compact lavalier condenser microphones designed for stage, television, lecture, theater and house of worship applications.

Both models can be powered via phantom supplies from 11 to 52 VDC (2 mA consumption), feature a dynamic range of 112 dB and have the ability to handle high sound pressure levels while maintaining intelligibility.

The BP898 features a subminiature cardioid capsule and is recommended for applications requiring up-close, directional mic placement. It has a pronounced proximity effect when used at close range: frequency response is spec’d as 60 to 17,000 Hz at a distance of 4 inches. At 20 inches from the source, frequency response is 270 to 17,000 Hz.

The BP899 employs a subminiature omnidirectional capsule and is recommended for applications where the mic will be used at a greater distance, or when a less-focused pickup is required.

Frequency response of the BP899 is spec’d as 20 to 20,000 Hz. A low-sensitivity version — the BP899L — is available for use in situations where high SPLs may be encountered (up to 146 dB, 1 kHz at 1% THD). An included resonance cap can be fitted to the microphone to provide even greater intelligibility, and is designed to direct sweat and other moisture away from the capsule.

The BP898 and BP899 are available in a variety of wired and wireless models terminated with a choice of screw-down, 4-pin connector for use with Audio-Technica cH-style body-pack wireless transmitters or the AT8545 power module (with 80 Hz highpass filter), or TA4F-type connector.

All models incorporate a high-quality, urethane, elastomer cable with a double-spiral shield wire for high levels of flexibility, strength, and resistance to abrasion and moisture. The signal line of the cable employs a robust CuSn (copper and tin) alloy that resists corrosion and increases longevity.

Additional features include moisture-repellent connectors; a clothing clip with 16 distinct angle adjustments over 360 degrees; two strain-relief points for easy cable routing and isolation from mechanical noise; and two new windscreens that snap onto the mic and feature a clasp that keeps the windscreen secured to the microphone.

The microphones’ capsules are fitted into a rugged metal housing to shield the electronic circuitry from external electromagnetic noise.

The BP898 is available in black, while the BP899 is available in black or beige. MSRPs range from $179 to $289.