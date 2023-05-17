Audio-Technica Debuts New USB Content Creation Microphone

Audio-Technica has added to its 20 Series line of content creation products with the new AT2040USB Hypercardioid Dynamic USB Microphone.

Stow, OH (May 17, 2023)—Audio-Technica has added to its 20 Series line of content creation products with the new AT2040USB Hypercardioid Dynamic USB Microphone.

As might be deduced from the name, the AT2040USB microphone takes the broadcast-level AT2040 dynamic microphone and marries it with a plug-and-play USB Type-C cable, allowing podcasters, streamers and other content creators to connect the mic directly to a computer for immediate use. No audio interface or additional cabling is required.

The AT2040USB has a high-resolution A/D converter with a sampling rate of up to 24 bits/96 kHz, and its directional, hypercardioid pickup pattern isolates the user’s voice from surrounding noise.

The microphone’s metal body includes an integrated shock mount to attenuate unwanted noise and vibration, while its internal pop filter (a multistage foam mesh windscreen) protects against harsh spoken sounds. Additionally, a low-cut filter eliminates low-frequency sound for additional reduction of vibration and surrounding environmental noise.

The AT2040USB is also equipped with a headphone jack to enable real-time monitoring of the audio (with zero latency), as well as a soft-touch mute button for muting at the microphone. A mix control dial adjusts the balance between the microphone audio and a computer sound source. A two-state LED indicator ring lights blue when the mic is powered on and ready to capture audio and lights red when it is muted.

The AT2040USB comes with a USB cable (USB Type-C to USB Type-A) and USB adapter (USB Type-A to USB Type-C) for plug-and-play functionality. The AT8458a shock mount (sold separately) can also be used with the microphone.

The AT2040USB runs $149 and is currently available.