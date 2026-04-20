Audio-Technica Introduces Two Mid-Side Stereo Mics

Las Vegas, NV (April 20, 2026)—Audio-Technica has introduced two new MS (mid-side) stereo microphones, the BP350ST-UB and BP350ST-UL, for professional broadcast, production and field recording applications.

The BP350ST-UB’s mic element can be configured using either of the two included mounting solutions—a low-profile boundary housing and a 5-inch gooseneck with clip-on mount—to enable inconspicuous capture of true stereo sound. The BP350ST-UL, a compact stereo shotgun mic with its cardioid element mounted on a 16 cm (6.3″) interference tube that rejects off-axis noise to focus on distant sounds, is configured to mount securely to video cameras or support rigs.

For both the BP350ST-UB and BP350ST-UL, the mid-side capsule configuration is intended to provide clear, balanced response, according to the manufacturer. A switch on the included AT8547 power module allows users to choose between left-right stereo output (wide or narrow) and discrete mid-side signals for later manipulation. In general, mid-side operation can aid later postproduction editing, making it easier to place voices naturally in a mix, and providing audio that won’t lose its depth when stereo channels are combined into a mono track. The two-mics-in-one configuration also helps reduce common problems with stereo miking, such as time alignment and comb filtering.

The BP350ST-UB’s element is enclosed within the same compact body as Audio-Technica’s ATM350a instrument mic, allowing it to be used not only with the included boundary housing, gooseneck, and clip-on mount, but with any of A-T’s ATM350a mounts and mounting systems. The snap-on grille of the included boundary housing provides access to the mic, which locks into the boundary’s base plate. The back of the plate is magnetized for mounting on metal surfaces and also includes four holes for screw-mounting. With the gooseneck and clip-on mount, the mic can be positioned in any number of locations for close-to-the-action sound pickup. The AT8491UC clip-on mount includes a ¼-inch camera thread for use with a tripod or other device.

On the BP350ST-UL, the included AT8495 mount clip secures the mic to the power module, providing adjustable, modular placement around other peripherals; the power module can be mounted into a camera’s microphone mount or secured using third-party mounts.