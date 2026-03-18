Audio-Technica Launches New On-Camera Shotgun Mics

Stow, OH (March 18, 2026)—Eyeing professional videographers and content creators, Audio-Technica has released its new ATV-SG1 and ATV-SG1LE on-camera shotgun microphones. Designed with DSLRs and mirrorless SLRs in mind, the mics offer a variety of features and are intended to be simple to use.

The flagship ATV-SG1 offers dual-channel flexibility with matrix switch that lets users choose duplicate left/right channels, a primary track paired with a -6 dB safety track, or a primary microphone track alongside a wireless lavalier feed, all sent directly into the camera’s stereo input. The safety track feature records the main audio level to the left channel and a backup track at -6 dB to the right channel. This helps ensure users still get a clean, usable recording even if unexpected volume spikes occur during a shoot. With its external input jack and accessory shoe, the ATV-SG1 lets users mount a wireless lavalier mic receiver so they can record simultaneously with the shotgun and lav mics, to enable backup recording with a single camera on professional shoots

The mic is based around a highly directional 100 mm acoustic tube that keeps pickup focused on the sound source while blocking unwanted background noise. There’s also a newly designed 14 mm large-diameter diaphragm onboard for capturing detailed audio, and an integrated shock mount dissipates unwanted handling noise from camera movement and vibrations. The ATV-SG1’s built-in USB rechargeable battery provides up to 24 hours of continuous operation, and the mic comes with a wind muff for added protection against wind noise.

Meanwhile, the ATV-SG1LE, aimed at content creators, YouTubers and the like, can be added by plugging the mic’s TRS-to-TRS cable into a DSLR, mirrorless SLR or other camera, and it is ready for operation. Featuring a compact size (130 mm (5.12″) long and 35 mm (1.38″) wide), the ATV-SG1LE boasts a highly directional 100 mm acoustic tube—the same tube used in the flagship ATV-SG1 model— to keep pickup focused on the sound source while blocking unwanted background noise.

Both designed and manufactured in Japan, Audio-Technica’s new ATV-SG1 and ATV-SG1LE On-Camera Shotgun Microphones are available with the ATV-SG1 running $249 and the ATV-SG1LE costing $119.