Audio-Technica Unveils D50 Digital UHF Wireless System

Intended for use in high-density RF environments, A-T’s D50 Digital UHF Wireless System is debuting this week at InfoComm.

Las Vegas, NV (June 17, 2026)—Around the globe, RF environments are only getting more packed and more difficult to work with. Answering that issue, Audio-Technica has unveiled its new D50 Digital UHF Wireless System at InfoComm to answer the needs of integrators and end-users in corporate AV, educational, government, house of worship, theatre and more.

The D50 is designed with the intention of making the most of the space available, whether physical or in terms of bandwidth. The system supports up to eight channels of Dante audio networking in a single rack space, sports internal DSP capabilities, and is designed for scalable system expansion.

D50 features up to 224 MHz of tuning bandwidth, depending on region, while a switchable antenna combines diversity and maximal ratio combining (MRC) true diversity modes to improve signal reliability, while a high-density mode allows up to 63 simultaneous frequencies within a single 8 MHz TV channel.

For those for whom a full rackspace is too much, a compact half-rack receiver is available in either a two-channel (Audio-Technica Link) or four-channel (Dante-enabled) version, supporting 96 kHz audio, redundancy and PoE+ power.

A variety of handheld, bodypack, and gooseneck base transmitters are available, while handheld transmitters can be used with interchangeable Artist Elite capsule options.

Additional features include onboard spectrum analysis, AES256 encryption, integrated DSP and Wireless Manager software for monitoring and control.