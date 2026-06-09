Audiofocus ARRoCC Installation Loudspeakers Debut

Audiofocus is adding two fixed installation loudspeakers to its ARRoCC system.

Belgium (June 9, 2026)—Audiofocus is adding two fixed installation loudspeakers to its medium-throw ARRoCC constant curvature system: the wide coverage CC210Wix and narrow dispersion CC210Nix.

These new additions use a minimal rigging system and concealing plates for a understated appearance suited to installation in live venues, theatres, clubs, sports stadiums, conference venues, and houses of worship.

CC210Wix and CC210Nix employ the same paired 10” LF transducers with Tetracoil double voice coil technology that form the foundation of Audiofocus’ ARRoCC, ELIZ and EDGE ranges. A large 4” titanium diaphragm HF compression driver is used, making for a lower crosspoint. Both cabinets achieve a frequency response of 55 Hz – 19 kHz, with the wide and narrow versions attaining a peak SPL of 133 dB and 135 dB respectively.

The new loudspeakers are supported by the 118SG ground stacked 18” subwoofer and A series rack amplifiers. CC210Wix and CC210Nix are available to order now and are built in birch plywood at Audiofocus’ headquarters in Belgium.