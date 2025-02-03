Audiofocus ELIZ 210 Compact Line Array Debuts

Belgium (February 3, 2025)—Belgium’s Audiofocus has launched ELIZ 210, a compact line array intended for use by rental companies, performance venues and houses of worship.

The ELIZ 210 features V mounted twin 10” Tetracoil Double Voice Coil LF transducers, which the company says provide enhanced performance, control, impulse response and transient handling. Also on board is a 4” titanium diaphragm HF compression driver. A preliminary SPL figure of 140 dB Mtone has been given for the series, with a frequency response of 55 Hz – 19 kHz.

The 90° x 8° dispersion of each ELIZ 210 cabinet can be adjusted to 70° using the M-Flexion system of custom 3-D printed magnetized ABS horn plugs. The horn plugs can be inserted and removed without tools, allowing the same ELIZ system to be tailored to the coverage requirements of different spaces, or to manage reflections from hard surfaces.

Alongside the bi-amplified ELIZ 210, Audiofocus offers the self-powered ELIZ 210a variant with integral class D amplifier and the ability to remotely monitor and control the system using its SCiO management software. ELIZ shares its rigging frame, hanging bar, and 118S subwoofer options with Audiofocus’ ARRoCC constant curvature series.

ELIZ is built on demand at Audiofocus’ Belgium HQ and will debut at IISE 2025 in Barcelona.