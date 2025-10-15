Audiomovers AirCaster Monitoring Tool Debuts

Audiomovers has released AirCaster, which lets engineers to listen to mixes on AirPlay-enabled speakers without first bouncing the mix.

London, UK (October 15, 2025)— Audiomovers has released AirCaster, a plug-in that enables engineers to listen back to mixes on AirPlay-enabled speakers without needing to first bounce their mix.

With AirCaster (Mac only), engineers can instantly transmit stereo audio to any AirPlay-enabled speaker on the same network. They can monitor how their mix will sound on different speakers without bouncing, including using multiple instances of AirCaster to transmit different channels to different speakers or across several rooms in a house or facility, depending on their speaker setup.

Producer and engineer Matt Genovese (Analog in the Digital) remarked, “AirCaster has completely streamlined how I check mixes outside of my control room. Instead of printing mixes through my analog gear and transferring files, I can instantly stream my DAW output to the speakers in my house, giving me a fresh perspective in a real-world listening environment. It’s especially useful when finalizing an album and needing to step away from the studio to ensure everything translates. No extra devices, no unnecessary steps—just instant, high-quality playback wherever I need it.”

Six-time Grammy-winning producer and engineer Vance Powell added, “AirCaster works flawlessly, and honestly, I would expect nothing less from Audiomovers.”

AirCaster retails for $49.99. A free 7-day demo is available. Available for macOS 15.2 and later.