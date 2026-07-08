Audiotool DAW Returns, Rebuilt from the Ground Up

The long-running Audiotool browser-based DAW is back with V3.0, new features, an open-source SDK and more.

Cologne, Germany (July 8, 2026)—The long-running Audiotool browser-based DAW is back with V3.0, new features, an open-source SDK and more. While Audiotool debuted in 2010 running in Flash and evolved to HTML5 in 2017, the new edition promises users a more collaborative experience, according to the company, allowing users to work together in real-time, allowing cross-device collaboration between desktop and (soon) mobile versions..

Aiming to add to its flexibility, Audiotool 3.0 introduces Audiotool NEXUS, an open-source SDK that lets users and developers build instruments, apps and AI-connected tools directly into the platform.

With NEXUS, users can build tools ranging from instruments and effects, to visualizers, music games, educational content, and hardware-connected apps. NEXUS is AI-enabled, using MCP and Context I/O to connect a creator’s preferred LLM to Audiotool. As a result, creators can shape the platform around their own creative workflows.

Launch partners include Splice, Ujam, BandM8, and Fraunhofer, Europe’s largest organization for applied research. Musicians and developers are building with NEXUS now as part of Audiotool’s Let’s Build! Hackathon series, running through August 2026.