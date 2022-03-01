Audix M45 Shortgun Aimable Shotgun Ceiling Mic Launched

Wilsonville, OR (March 1, 2022)—Audix has introduced the M45 Shortgun miniaturized shotgun condenser ceiling mic. Reportedly able cover up to 150 square feet of area, the M45 Shortgun is intended for use in corporate or educational classroom-style setups, boardrooms and conference rooms as well as larger lecture venues and hospitals.

Created with an eye towards providing optimal flexibility for installers and end users, the M45 is intended for a variety of uses and as such, features a low-profile, swivel-and-pivot base to aid positioning. The M45 is optimized for vocal intelligibility and offers sensitivity of 98 mV / Pa at 1 kHz, a maximum SPL of >124 dB, an integrated preamp and reported immunity from RF interference. The mic is said to be easy to install in a 1-1/2” hole, with no additional tools required.

With the M45, mic-level signal and LED control is sent and received over an RJ45 connection. An adapter is also included to convert from RJ45 to an 8-conductor pluggable terminal block.

For designers and installers who need to implement the M45 Shortgun as part of a larger Dante network, the optional Audix DN4 Enhanced Onramp for Dante | AES67 is available for purchase, supports up to four devices and includes LED logic control.

The M45 Shortgun is available now for an MSRP of $599 US.