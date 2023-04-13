Audix PDX720 Dynamic Vocal Mic Launched

Audix has introduced the PDX720, a dynamic studio microphone intended for all types of voice recording.

Anaheim, CA (April 13, 2023)—Audix has introduced the PDX720, a professional dynamic studio microphone designed for all types of voice recording. The PDX720 is intended for lead and backing vocals and spoken word applications.

The microphone’s standard default gain level eliminates the need for preamp boosts or cloud lifters. The PDX720 also features two three-position switches that enable users to modify their sound by adjusting the low cut and presence boost, minimizing the need for complex sound mixing adjustments.

“My favorite setting was with all the switches in the ‘off’ position; vocals sounded more natural and it gives you a great template to mix, very smooth on the top, great low-end extension without being boomy so that it’s very pleasant sounding, “says JC Fredrickson, Audio Engineer/Theater Technician.

The mic is also suggested for drum and instrument recording, where its warm low-end tones and clear, defined highs produce great clarity without sounding harsh, the manufacturer says.

The PDX720 microphone will be available to purchase from the beginning of May in the United States and will then be opened to the rest of the world later on in July.