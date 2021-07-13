Augspurger Unveils MinimaX Nearfield Monitors

Augspurger has introduced a new line of studio monitors, the MX-Series, with the debut of its MX-65 MinimaX.

Nashville, TN (July 13, 2021)—Augspurger has introduced a new line of studio monitors, the MX-Series, with the debut of its MX-65 MinimaX, a two-way nearfield monitor.

MinimaX speakers are built as mirror-image pairs that can be positioned either horizontally or vertically thanks to a rotatable, solid maple horn delivering 70 x 110 degree dispersion. Intended for traditional audio recording and post-production rooms, MinimaX has been designed to provide a main monitor experience in a near-field position and is expandable to a full-range 3-way system with the addition of Augspurger subwoofers. For larger playback theatres where sound needs to travel further, MinimaX can be complemented with Augspurger’s SOLO range.

The MX-65 also features a 99.97% pure beryllium diaphragm, a signature feature carried through the entire Augspurger product line.

The DSP inside MinimaX’s onboard SXE Series amplifiers is accessed via Augspurger’s own DSP Tune software (available for Mac and Win PC), providing complete setup and control of all parameters, including crossover, phase, group delay, limiting and EQ , allowing users to bring the speakers with them to new working environments and then fine-tune MinimaX as needed.

The MX-65 is shipping in Q4 2021, running $10,995.00/pair, including Augspurger SXE Series amplification.

Augspurger • www.augspurger.com