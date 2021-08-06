Austrian Audio Hi-X15 and Hi-X25BT Headphones Debut

Austrian Audio has launched its new Hi-X15 closed-back and Hi-X25BT headphones, intended for use in studios, stages, rehearsal rooms and more.

Vienna, Austria (August 6, 2021) – Austrian Audio has launched its new Hi-X15 closed-back and Hi-X25BT headphones, intended for use in studios, stages, rehearsal rooms and more.

The Hi-X15 sports a folding design to facilitate storage and transport. Built around a durable all-metal hinge and bow, the headphones also sport closed construction and considerable insulation and are charged via USB-C cable.

The Hi-X25BT—a wireless, digital, analogue hybrid—is intended to provides listeners with flexibility, so that they no longer need to change headphones for different tasks or locations. If used in the studio, they can connect with analogue or digital audio, but they’re also appropriate for recreational listening out in the world as they can connect to devices via Bluetooth. The headphones feature a built-in microphone for taking calls.

As part of Austrian Audio’s Hi-X series, the Hi-X15 and the Hi-X25BT headphones use the Hi-X (High Excursion) driver technology found across the product line. By reducing all moving mass, Hi-X15 headphones aim to provide dynamic characteristics and an extremely fast response through its 44 mm Hi-X driver. The ear pads are made of soft memory foam and adapt to the shape of the head without pinching—and they’re replaceable.

The Hi-X15 will arrive in the U.S. in September at $119, while the Hi-X25BT will be available in December for $179.