Austrian Audio Launches First Stage Mics

Vienna, Austria (August 19, 2021)—Austrian Audio has introduced its first microphones intended for use on the live stage, with the release of its OC707 and OD505 handheld vocal mics.

The OC707 vocal microphone features a diecast body and a small-diaphragm condenser capsule with a frequency response optimized for the human voice. Handmade in Austrian Audio’s facilities in Vienna, the capsule has low self-noise (19 dB SPL) and high sound pressure level (150 dB SPL).

Meanwhile, the OD505 is an Active Dynamic microphone that combines the advantages of a dynamic stage mic with the sonic abilities of a condenser microphone. It reportedly achieves nearly the same sensitivity as a condenser mic due to its capsule design where the bottom capsule is phase-inverted and passively switched. Combined with a switchable 2nd order high-pass filter and the Open-Acoustics-technology, noise from handling, bumps and stage rumble are reportedly well minimized.

Both microphones utilize Austrian Audio’s Open Acoustics Technology, which allows sound to enter the capsule almost entirely unimpeded from all sides. Contact points between the mounted capsule and the enclosure are reduced to a minimum, allowing for an open and natural sound. The reduction of sound-reflecting surfaces in the vicinity of the capsule ensures that the signal source is intended to make reproduction as resonance-free as possible while advanced materials and sophisticated mechanics reduce unwanted vibrations even further.

Both mics are currently available in Europe; the OD505 will debut in the US in October, 2021 for $299, while the OC707 will hit North America in December for $479.