Austrian Audio Launches New Flagship OC-S10 Mic

Vienna, Austria (January 29, 2024)—Austrian Audio launched a brand-new reference recording microphone at the NAMM Show, the OC-S10, the manufacturer’s new flagship product for vocals and instruments.

Austrian Audio reportedly went back to the drawing board for the design of the microphone, which features the company’s CKR12 capsule, a free-floating design that utilizes an Open Acoustics Technology approach to capture sound with minimal obstructions. OC-S10 also incorporates a brand-new electronic design that is said to offer “a remarkably low noise floor.” Multiple cardioid pattern settings allow for different variations of this voice, including the capability of multiple outputs accessed via dual, full-sized XLR outputs at the bottom of the microphone.

​Pad, low cut filter and microphone pattern settings are accessed via movable rings along the metal casing for ease of use and robust, long-term reliability. The microphone includes a hardy shock mount featuring a ball-joint connection and a magnetic attached frame-less metal mesh pop filter designed to minimize reflections.

OC-S10 will be available for $2999 and is set to begin shipping in Q2 2025 from participating Austrian Audio dealers.

News of the microphone came on the heels of Austrian Audio’s recent acquisition by DPA Mics just a week earlier.