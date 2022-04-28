Austrian Audio OD505 WL1, OC707 WL1 Wireless Mic Capsules Debut

Frankfurt, Germany (April 27, 2022)—Austrian Audio has introduced its new OD505 WL1 and OC707 WL1 Wireless Microphone Capsules, created for use with Shure wireless systems.

Making use of the company’s Open Acoustic Design, both capsules reportedly have a reduced susceptibility to pop noise, due to the pop noise diffuser, and don’t change in sound and in feedback behavior when the microphone head grille is gripped by the performer.

The OC707 WL1 reportedly provides great volume and captures detail in the vocals. According to Austrian Audio, the microphone’s proximity effect has been optimized with an eye towards retaining the character of a voice at various distances and with changes in mic technique.

Meanwhile, the OD505 WL1 is appropriate for lead or backing vocals. With a focus on avoiding ambient noise, the capsule is a supercardioid, chosen in order to emphasize the voice.

For the US, the OD505 WL1 is priced at $299, while the OC707 WL1 is at $479.