Avantone Pro CLA-400 Studio Reference Amplifier Unveiled

Tallman, NY (February 2, 2022)—Avantone Pro has released its CLA-400 Studio Reference Amplifier, a 400W RMS per channel Class A/B unit intended to be paired with medium-to-large passive studio monitors. The amplifier was developed in collaboration with Grammy-winning mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge.

Weighing 49 lbs., the CLA-400 can generate over 400W per channel into an 8Ω load, and rack-mounts into a standard 3U (483mm W x 133mm H x 487mm D/19” W x 5.25” H x 18” D) space. The amplifier includes sizable analog VU meters, Japanese components, and a toroidal transformer linear power supply, and additionally implements a bipolar transistor design. The CLA-400 is convection-cooled design for silent operation, eschewing a fan and resulting fan noise, so it can reside in a studio environment.

The amplifier can reportedly run at one third power without thermal fault. Tech specs include: 8Ω stereo power (1 kHz): 360W; 4Ω stereo power (1 kHz): 540W; 8Ω bridge power (1kHz): 760W; slew rate (at 1 kHz): 28V/us; input sensitivity (1 kHz): 0.775V (0 dBU); Total Harmonic Distortion (1 kHz): <0.1%; intermodulation distortion (at 10% rated power 1KHz): <0.1%; crosstalk: -70 dB; frequency response: 20 Hz-20 kHz +/-0.5 dB; frequency response: 20 Hz-20 kHz +/-0.5 dB; input impedance: 20 KΩ (balanced)/10 kΩ (unbalanced); damping factor(100 Hz, 8Ω): 250; signal-to-noise ratio (A Weighted): >103 dB.

The CLA-400 is available at Avantone Pro with a MAP of $1,199.00 USD.