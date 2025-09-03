Avid Antes Up with AI Workflows

At IBC2025, Avid will introduce new AI-powered and automated workflows for Pro Tools, Media Composer and MediaCentral.

Amsterdam, Netherlands (September 3, 2025)—Using AI as a tool to speed up creative production and refine results is all the rage today, and you can count Avid in on that score. At IBC2025 on September 12-15, the company will introduce new AI-powered and automated workflows for a variety of its products, including Pro Tools, Media Composer and MediaCentral.

The new updates will center around adding built-in transcription and translation tools, expanded APIs and low/no-code options for customization, and new partner integrations that bring advanced AI features directly into the editorial timeline. Avid will demo the various tools at IBC, showing how they can be applied to everything from newsroom automation to faster audio and video editing.

Pro Tools, Media Composer and MediaCentral will each get AI speech-to-text and transcription, using enhanced ScriptSync and PhraseFind to accelerate editorial, with built-in AI transcription and new translation capabilities.

Pro Tools will also get automation and scripting with Soundflow and the Pro Tools Scripting SDK, with the aim of cutting down repetitive tasks by enabling custom automations and shortcuts for faster, more efficient audio workflows.

The Avid booth will also highlight offerings from a number of its 600 ecosystem partners, highlighting offerings like Acclaim Audio (ESION Studio Panel), which allows users to enhance dialogue with AI-powered audio tools inside Media Composer, featuring volume leveling, loudness normalization, noise reduction and automatic removal of filler words.