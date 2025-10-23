Avid Pro Tools Adds Sony 360 Reality Audio Integration, More

New York, NY (October 23, 2025)—The latest iteration of Avid Pro Tools debuts today—Pro Tools 2025.10—and with its arrival comes the much-anticipated addition of native support for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, as well as integrated SoundFlow automation.

The new integration of 360 Reality Audio (360RA) will allow users to create an immersive experience using Sony’s object-based 360 Spatial Sound technology. Each sound—whether it’s vocals, instruments, sound effects or voices—can be placed in a 360 spherical sound field with location data. This allows listeners to experience an immersive, three-dimensional sound field as intended by the artists and creators.

Helping producers and engineers make the leap to 360RA, Pro Tools 2025.10 can handle format conversion from Dolby Atmos to 360 Reality Audio, with stems and settings carrying over automatically, so that users can continue to mix and edit in both formats within the same session. Additionally, Pro Tools Studio and Ultimate customers receive a limited version of the Audio Futures WalkMix Panner and 360RA WalkMix Renderer plugins, providing core functionality to create immersive audio experiences.

Separate from the inclusion of 360RA, the new Pro Tools also integrates the SoundFlow workflow automation platform. All users now have access to 1,700-plus free prebuilt macros, allowing them to automate actions like bouncing stems, creating tracks and navigating sessions.

Other parts of the update include six new Inner Circle rewards, speech-to-text enhancements and various UI customization offerings. Pro Tools 2025.10 is available today to all Pro Tools Artist, Studio and Ultimate subscribers and perpetual license holders on active plans as well as Pro Tools Intro users.