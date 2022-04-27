Avid Revamps Pro Tools Subscription Plans

Avid has revamped its Pro Tools subscription plans, basing them around three levels—Pro Tools Artist, Pro Tools Studio and Pro Tools Flex.

Burlington, MA (April 26, 2022)—Avid has announced a new tier arrangement for its Pro Tools subscription plans, based around three levels—Pro Tools Artist, Pro Tools Studio and Pro Tools Flex.

Pro Tools Artist is aimed at aspiring music creators, while Pro Tools Studio is meant for what the company terms “serious audio engineers and music producers,” and Pro Tools Flex is a bundle intended for professional audio post and music facilities.

All customers on active subscriptions or perpetual maintenance plans will automatically migrate to the new offerings, with Pro Tools customers (subscription and perpetual) receiving Pro Tools Studio; Pro Tools Ultimate subscription customers being moved to a Pro Tools Flex subscription bundle; and Pro Tools Ultimate perpetual customers on an active update + support plan receiving Pro Tools Ultimate software.

Pro Tools Artist, a new offering specifically designed for new users provides tools to make beats, write, record, and mix music. The software offers thousands of instrument sounds and loops, and more than 100 included plug-ins, as well as MIDI tools and more.

Meanwhile, Pro Tools Studio is aimed at pro producers and engineers, and reportedly builds on the current Pro Tools offering with increased track counts, surround and support for Dolby Atmos mixing and advanced automation features (both previously only available in Pro Tools Ultimate), and more. Current Pro Tools subscribers and perpetual license customers will receive all of the software enhancements.

Intended for high-end music professionals, as well as audio post and music facilities, Pro Tools Flex is a subscirption bundle that includes an enhanced version of Pro Tools Ultimate software, plus additional content and third-party software. Active Pro Tools Ultimate subscribers will receive the full Pro Tools Flex bundle, including the latest version of Pro Tools Ultimate, while Pro Tools Ultimate perpetual license customers with active plans will receive the Pro Tools Ultimate software enhancements.

All three tiers will have two new virtual instruments in their bundles— Pro Tools | GrooveCell, a virtual drum machine and sequencer, and Pro Tools | SynthCell, a virtual polyphonic synth. Also available to all Pro Tools Flex users is SoundFlow, a workflow automation platform that ties into SoundFlow Cloud Avid Edition, providing access to over 1,600 prebuilt macros and commands for Pro Tools.

With new bundling comes new prices; Pro Tools Artist is available with a $99 annual or $9.99 monthly rate; Pro Tools Studio has a$299 annual or $39.99 monthly rate; and Pro Tools Flex sports a $999 annual or $99.99 monthly rate.