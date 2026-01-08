Baby Audio Updates Tekno Plug-In with V1.1

Less than six months after it was first released, Baby Audio’s Tekno Plug-In is getting a major update with today’s debut of V1.1.

New York, NY (January 8, 2026)—Less than six months after it was first released, Baby Audio’s Tekno Plug-In is getting a major update with today’s debut of V1.1.

The drum synthesis plug-in with 18 synthesized drum engines offers circuit-modeling, advanced synthesis and classic drum machine techniques. Now, based on on-going feedback from its user community, the V1.1 update adds numerous enhancements, including an onboard sequencer.

The sequencer view gives producers a beat creation environment directly inside the plug-in with dedicated lanes for all 18 voices and up to 32 steps per lane. the sequencer offers creative features like smart randomization, shorten-able lanes for polyrhythms, speed multipliers and hit chance.

Other new features include global undo/redo, full kit sample export, four available choke groups, freely assignable MIDI mappings, a per-voice Humanize option and a per-voice randomization lock, copy and paste equivalent voices (Tom L&H, Conga L&H), a dedicated reverb bus in multi-output mode, and more.

In addition to the desktop plug-in update, an iOS edition of Tekno with full AuV3 support is being released today as well.

Available today, Tekno V1.1 has a $129 MSRP and is being offered with a $79 re-intro sale.